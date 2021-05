MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly gained access to a home she didn't belong in to steal alcohol.

Amy Dahl, 38, is being held in the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail on $5,000 bond.

Authorities arrested her after she was located in a home in the 1300 block of S. Georgia Ave. Police said she entered the residence via an unlocked back door. Once inside, authorities said she filled a bag with alcoholic beverages.