Mason City woman facing OWI, child endangerment charges for 2nd time in 3 years

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 31-year-old Mason City woman is facing seven counts of child endangerment after a traffic stop Saturday night.
Lillie Thurman, 31, was arrested by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office at 4th St. and N. Pennsylvania Ave. at 8:16 p.m.
She’s facing a litany of charges, including OWI (third or subsequent offense), seven counts of child endangerment, failure to secure a child and failure to use a child restraint device.
She was also charged for driving without headlights.
Thurman faced similar charges in 2017 when she was arrested for OWI and child endangerment.
