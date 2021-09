MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman is facing her second felony theft charge in a couple of months after authorities said she stole a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Katie Lewis, 33, is facing a charge of first-degree theft after she was witnessed driving the motorcycle by law enforcement.

The motorcycle was reported stolen on Sept. 5, and the value of the bike is estimated at $12,000.

Lews was arrested in June for allegedly stealing a vehicle from Walmart.