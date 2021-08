MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman is facing a felony first-degree theft charge for allegedly stealing money over the course of 18 months from a chiropractic business where she worked.

Sydney Keith, 25, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

According to court documents, Keith worked at the clinic and stole more than $10,000 from the business from April 2019 to October of 2020.