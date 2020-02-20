Mason City woman claims $50,000 lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa – A Mason City woman can thank her boyfriend for winning $50,000.

Laura Swai, 36, explains:

“I actually sent my boyfriend in to get some scratch tickets and some donuts. Then, I scratched it at his house and it was the first line that I scratched off.”

Swai’s boyfriend, Robert Greer, went to the Hy-Vee gas station on 4th Street SE in Mason City and bought a “5 Spot” lottery scratch ticket for Swai which turned out to be a $50,000 winner.

“I just started jumping up and down and screaming,” says Swai. “I couldn’t calm down all day yesterday.”

She claimed her winnings Monday at the Iowa Lottery’s regional office in Mason City and says she plans to pay some bills and the save the rest of the money.