Mason City woman charged with stealing from dependent adult

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman is accused of stealing money from a disabled adult.

Tayla De Register, 30 of Mason City, has been charged with dependent adult abuse-exploitation over $100. The charge was filed on November 24.

Court documents allege that when Register worked as a caretaker for a disabled patient between June 6 and September 3, she took the victim’s debit/credit card. Authorities say Register made ATM cash withdrawals and online purchases of merchandise and food totaling $4,033.20.

A warrant was issued for Register’s arrest and she was picked up on December 9.