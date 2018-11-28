Mason City woman charged with ongoing criminal conduct

MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman is accused of ongoing criminal conduct for allegedly using a stolen credit card more than 30 times.
Angela Shave, 46, of Mason City, allegedly charged $1,163.46 on a stolen credit card around Mason City along with buying items online.
Authorities say the transactions occurred between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1 and some of the purchases were caught on CCTV.
Shave was allegedly seen using the credit card at multiple convenience and grocery stores and was caught forging the defendant’s signature.
