Mason City woman charged with ongoing criminal conduct

Angela Shave

A woman is accused of ongoing criminal conduct for allegedly using a stolen credit card more than 30 times.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 10:02 AM
Updated: Nov. 28, 2018 10:09 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman is accused of ongoing criminal conduct for allegedly using a stolen credit card more than 30 times.
Angela Shave, 46, of Mason City, allegedly charged $1,163.46 on a stolen credit card around Mason City along with buying items online.
Authorities say the transactions occurred between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1 and some of the purchases were caught on CCTV.
Shave was allegedly seen using the credit card at multiple convenience and grocery stores and was caught forging the defendant’s signature.

