Mason City woman charged with having over 800 grams of marijuana

Brooke Anthony Brooke Anthony

Arrest stems from January search.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 8:01 PM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2019 8:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Authorities say a January search found more than 800 grams of marijuana in a Mason City woman’s home.

Brooke Loren Anthony, 22, is charged with two counts of controlled substance violation and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Law enforcement says it searched Anthony’s home in the 800 block of 12th Street SE on the morning of January 10 and discovered the marijuana along with drug packaging and a digital scale.

Criminal charges were filed against Anthony on February 12 and she was arrested in Mason City on February 14.

