Mason City woman charged with arson, accused of setting fires to cars, garage

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman is facing a first-degree arson charge after she allegedly set fires earlier this month.

Aleigha Bakkum, 21, is being held on $25,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Bakkum caused a fire to two vehicles located near 618 S. Maryland Ave. earlier this month, according to court documents.

A garage was also damaged in the fire.

"The residence was occupied at the time and this was done with intent. Other criminal mischief occurred to the vehicles," court documents state.