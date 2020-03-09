Mason City woman charged with U-Haul truck theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman is facing a 1st degree theft charge for not returning a U-Haul truck.

Lacharr Michelle Robinson, 32 of Mason City, is accused of renting the truck on June 30, 2019, from U-Haul Moving and Storage in Grande Prairie, Texas, and never returning it. Authorities say truck’s appearance was altered and phone license plates were put on it. Court documents state Robinson drove the vehicle for over four months, knowing it was a rental.

A criminal complaint was filed against Robinson in Cerro Gordo County District Court on November 4, 2019. She was finally arrested on Sunday.

1st degree theft is a class “C” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.