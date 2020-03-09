Clear

Mason City woman charged with U-Haul truck theft

Lacharr Robinson
Lacharr Robinson

Investigators say truck had phony license plates put on it.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 2:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman is facing a 1st degree theft charge for not returning a U-Haul truck.

Lacharr Michelle Robinson, 32 of Mason City, is accused of renting the truck on June 30, 2019, from U-Haul Moving and Storage in Grande Prairie, Texas, and never returning it. Authorities say truck’s appearance was altered and phone license plates were put on it. Court documents state Robinson drove the vehicle for over four months, knowing it was a rental.

A criminal complaint was filed against Robinson in Cerro Gordo County District Court on November 4, 2019. She was finally arrested on Sunday.

1st degree theft is a class “C” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Rain, mix, and snow chances return this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Adopting a clean car standards

Image

Training to be a storm spotter

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Rain, Mix, and Snow Possible this Week

Image

Rochester church hosts PTSD conversation

Image

Mower County DFL Convention

Image

Sean Weather 3/8

Image

North Iowa girl's hoops shines

Image

Osage falls in class 2a title game

Community Events