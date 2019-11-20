Mason City woman charged with OWI after early-morning crash

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman is being held on $5,000 bond Wednesday after she allegedly crashed into a parked vehicle while intoxicated.
Janell Drumheller, 46, is facing an OWI-third offense charge after being arrested early Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle accident at Polk Pl. and 6th St. SE.
Police said the accident happened at 1:43 a.m.
Drumheller has two prior convictions for OWI.
