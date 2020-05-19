Mason City woman charged for distributing methamphetamine

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman is facing charges for allegedly distributing methamphetamine.

Amber Willenborg, 35, is being held on $10,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

The charges date back to June of 2019 when she was located with 6.29 grams of meth, court documents state.

An arrest warrant was issued May 13 and she was arrested Monday.