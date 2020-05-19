MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman is facing charges for allegedly distributing methamphetamine.
Amber Willenborg, 35, is being held on $10,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.
The charges date back to June of 2019 when she was located with 6.29 grams of meth, court documents state.
An arrest warrant was issued May 13 and she was arrested Monday.
Related Content
- Mason City woman charged for distributing methamphetamine
- Mason City woman facing felony drug charges
- Mason City woman arrested on drug charges
- Mason City woman facing federal charges
- Toys for Tots distribution taking place in Mason City
- Mason City woman wins $30,000
- Duo arrested with a 'large amount' of methamphetamine
- Mason City man and woman facing 4 felony drug charges
- Police: Mason City man charged for choking out woman
- Mason City woman charged with ongoing criminal conduct
Scroll for more content...