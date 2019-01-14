Clear
Mason City woman caught in drug sting is sentenced

Rachel Bendicksoni Rachel Bendickson

Receives a deferred judgment.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 4:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A drug sting ends with probation for a North Iowa woman.

Rachel Adele Bendickson, 38 of Mason City, was arrested in May 2018 for delivering a little over one gram of methamphetamine to someone working with the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force. A warrant was issued for her in March but it took two months before she was captured.

Bendickson pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver and received a deferred judgment Monday. She will spend three years on supervised probation and must pay a $1,000 civil penalty.

If Bendickson successfully completes here probation, this conviction will be removed from her record.

Icy travel and parting clouds headline the next couple days.
