Mason City woman caught in drug sting is sentenced

MASON CITY, Iowa – A drug sting ends with probation for a North Iowa woman.

Rachel Adele Bendickson, 38 of Mason City, was arrested in May 2018 for delivering a little over one gram of methamphetamine to someone working with the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force. A warrant was issued for her in March but it took two months before she was captured.

Bendickson pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver and received a deferred judgment Monday. She will spend three years on supervised probation and must pay a $1,000 civil penalty.

If Bendickson successfully completes here probation, this conviction will be removed from her record.