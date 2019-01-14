MASON CITY, Iowa – A drug sting ends with probation for a North Iowa woman.
Rachel Adele Bendickson, 38 of Mason City, was arrested in May 2018 for delivering a little over one gram of methamphetamine to someone working with the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force. A warrant was issued for her in March but it took two months before she was captured.
Bendickson pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to deliver and received a deferred judgment Monday. She will spend three years on supervised probation and must pay a $1,000 civil penalty.
If Bendickson successfully completes here probation, this conviction will be removed from her record.
Related Content
- Mason City woman caught in drug sting is sentenced
- Mason City mom sentenced for drug possession
- Mason City man sentenced for drugs
- Arson sentence for Mason City woman
- Seven caught in Rochester prostitution sting
- Mason City woman facing felony drug charges
- Mason City woman arrested on drug charges
- Mason City man pleads not guilty to bike theft sting
- Mason City man sentenced for sex abuse and drug possession
- Plea deal in Rochester drug sting
Scroll for more content...