Mason City woman arrested for shooting at Albert Lea motel

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A North Iowa woman has been arrested after gunfire was reported at southern Minnesota Motel 6.

The Albert Lea Police Department says officers were called to the hotel in the 2000 block of Main Street E around 8:50 am Friday. A caller described a female shooting a bullet into a hotel room door and fleeing the scene. Police say they located a suspect within minutes a short distance from the Motel 6 and found a firearm.

Charges are now pending against Jessica Ann Hutfles, 31 of Mason City. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detectives David Miller or Julie Kohl from the Albert Lea Police Department.