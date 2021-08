MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman is facing a felony OWI charge after she allegedly tried to elude officers.

Authorities attempted to stop Laura Lukes, 36, on Monday and she failed to do so before a second fully marked officer tried to stop her as well. She was eventually stopped when officers used a boxing maneuver on Highway 122 W.

She's facing charges of eluding, open container, failure to obey a stop sign and OWI-third or subsequent offense.