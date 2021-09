MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly stole a check from a church.

Clarissa Krominga, 34, is facing a felony burglary charge after authorities said she went into Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and stole a check from an office.

The check was in the amount of $235.00. Court documents state Krominga said she went to the bathroom and when she returned the check was in her notebook.

She's being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.