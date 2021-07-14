Mason City woman arrested for Hancock County assaults

GARNER, Iowa – A Mason City woman is accused of attacking three people in Hancock County.

Amanda Jo Seely, 32, is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, assault, and assault on persons in certain occupations.

Court records state Seely entered a home in the 300 block of E 6th Street in Garner on Tuesday afternoon. Seely allegedly grabbed a woman around the neck and threw her to the side and stomped another person who was lying on the couch. Authorities say the person on the couch was taken to the hospital for possible broken ribs.

After she was arrested, Seeley is accused of kicking a police officer in the leg as she was being escorted to a police vehicle.