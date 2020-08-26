Mason City woman arrested for 2019 drug deals

MASON CITY, Iowa – An arrest has been made for alleged drug sales in 2019.

Crystal Dawn Pennington, 32 of Mason City, is charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine. Authorities say Pennington provided meth to an individual cooperation with law enforcement on April 12, 2019, and June 21, 2019. Both alleged drug deals happened in Cerro Gordo County.

A criminal complaint against Pennington was filed on May 12, 2020. She was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Wednesday morning. Pennington is being held on $20,000 bond.