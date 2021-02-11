Mason City woman arrested after needles with meth residue located in jail

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman arrested for stealing from a store found herself in more trouble when she allegedly took syringes with meth residue inside them into jail.

Moriah Villarreal, 31, was arrested for fourth-degree theft Wednesday for allegedly stealing more than $600 worth of items from Menards.

While being changed into a jail uniform, the correctional officer seized a bag containing 10 hypodermic syringes that continued the meth residue.

She failed to report that she had the items on her, court documents state.