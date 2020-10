MASON CITY, Iowa - A homeless woman was arrested Thursday after she was seen naked near a preschool.

Krista Mary, 40, has been charged with indecent exposure and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $1,000 bond.

According to court documents, Mary was exposing herself on the steps of a residence in the 400 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave.

Employees of the preschool across the street noticed the behavior and police were called.