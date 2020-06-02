Mason City woman arrested after Monday night crash

MASON CITY, Iowa – Charges are pending against a North Iowa woman after a rollover crash Monday night.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Lindsey Rae Schade, 29 of Mason City, was driving east on 250th Street when she lost control around 8:45 pm west of Mallard Avenue. Schade entered the north ditch and rolled her vehicle onto its top, sustaining major damage.

The Sheriff’s Office says Schade was treated at the scene and then arrested for OWI-3rd offense and failure to maintain control.

The Mason City Fire Department assisted with this accident.