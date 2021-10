MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing from a North Iowa church is pleading not guilty.

Clarissa Marie Krominga, 34 of Mason City, is charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Law enforcement says Krominga stole a $235 check from an office at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church on September 14.

Her trial is scheduled to begin on February 1 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.