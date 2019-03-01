Mason City woman accused of sending controlled substance to inmate in jail

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman is accused of mailing a controlled substance to an inmate.

Erin Hanson, 35, is facing a felony charge of introducing contraband (Suboxone, schedule 3 controlled substance) into a jail by mail to an inmate.

According to court documents, it happened May 31 of 2018.

She is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.