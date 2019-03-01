Clear
Mason City woman accused of sending controlled substance to inmate in jail

Erin Hanson

She is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 11:21 AM
Updated: Mar. 1, 2019 11:22 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman is accused of mailing a controlled substance to an inmate.
Erin Hanson, 35, is facing a felony charge of introducing contraband (Suboxone, schedule 3 controlled substance) into a jail by mail to an inmate.
According to court documents, it happened May 31 of 2018.
