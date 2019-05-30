Clear

Mason City woman accused of punching doctor multiple times after visiting ER

Shannon Grouette

Woman has been charged with assault on persons in certain occupations after an alleged incident late Wednesday night.

Posted: May 30, 2019 1:47 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman has been charged for allegedly punching a doctor after visiting the emergency room.

Shannon Grouette, 42, has been charged with assault on persons in certain occupations after an alleged incident late Wednesday night.

Grouette was uncooperative with hospital staff and allegedly punched a doctor on the left side of her face and again on the upper lip and shoulder.

Grouette was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $2,000 bond.

