Mason City woman accused of ongoing criminal conduct after allegedly stealing from fast food employer

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman is facing charges for allegedly voiding orders from Burger King and taking the cash at the end of the night.

Stacy Anderson is facing charges of ongoing criminal conduct and second-degree theft.

Authorities said she was a manager at Burger King when she voided multiple orders after customers had paid with cash.

At the end of the night, she would take the money from the voided orders and put it in her pocket. She's accused of doing this from Feb. 1 to May 5 of this year.