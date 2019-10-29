Clear

Mason City woman accused of hiding meth in bra while in jail

A Mason City woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly hiding methamphetamine in her bra in jail.

Linda Nuehring, 57, was charged Monday after she was arrested on a valid Cerro Gordo County warrant.

“When Linda was changed out of her clothing into proper jail attire two small clear plastic baggies containing a white crystal-like substance, consistent with methamphetamine, was located in her bra. Linda was asked by the arresting officer if she had anything else on her before entering the jail. Linda stated that she did not,” court documents state.

She is being held on $5,000 bond.

