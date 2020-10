MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly brought a meth pipe into a correctional facility.

Lashae Stanton, 27, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Court records show that Stanton brought a glass pipe with residue in it into Beje Clark, a facility ran by the Iowa Department of Corrections.

The pipe was found in Stanton's purse.