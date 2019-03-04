Woman accused of breaking into Mason City synagogue

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman has been accused of breaking into the Adas Israel Synagogue over the weekend.
Danyelle Goss, 35, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of criminal mischief and trespassing.
According to court documents, Goss, who is homeless, admitted to breaking into the location for shelter.
She is also accused of using a pair of scissors to break into the mailbox at the synagogue.
The alleged incident happened Sunday at 3:21 p.m.
