Mason City woman accused of assault on jail employee

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman has been accused of an assault on a jail employee.

Neysha Culley, 33, is facing a charge of assault on persons in certain occupations - bodily injury - after an alleged incident Sunday.

Jail staff entered Culley’s cell, and while jailers were physically controlling her, she allegedly bit a jail employee in the thumb.

Culley was also charged with interference with official acts for allegedly resisting arrest Sunday in the 3400 block of S. Federal Ave.