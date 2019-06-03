Mason City woman accused of assault on jail employee

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City woman has been accused of an assault on a jail employee.
Neysha Culley, 33, is facing a charge of assault on persons in certain occupations - bodily injury - after an alleged incident Sunday.
Jail staff entered Culley’s cell, and while jailers were physically controlling her, she allegedly bit a jail employee in the thumb.
Culley was also charged with interference with official acts for allegedly resisting arrest Sunday in the 3400 block of S. Federal Ave.
