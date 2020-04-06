Mason City wins four Main Street Iowa awards

DES MOINES, Iowa – Out of dozens of organizations and over 100 nomination, Main Street Iowa has given four awards to Mason City.

The annual awards ceremony was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic but Main Street Mason City received three competitive honors and a Main Street Leadership Award. The winners are:

Game Changer Award - Mason City Multipurpose Arena

Business of The Year - Market 124, Katie Wold

Exceptional Special Event - Haunted Historic Building Tour

Leadership Award - Melissa Fabian

“Main Street Iowa has stood the test of time since its introduction in 1985,” says Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority. “We continue to see significant growth in the amount of business, jobs and investment in communities of all sizes due to the program, and as a result, these districts serve as inspiring examples of what’s possible for Iowa’s downtowns.”

