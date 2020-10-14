Mason City window-smasher pleads guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – Sentencing has been set for a window-smashing rampage along Federal Avenue.

Nicolas Lee Duarte, 21, has pleaded guilty to 2nd degree criminal mischief for the damage done to three businesses on August 9. Authorities say Duarte used a sledgehammer to break the front window at Casey’s General Store in the 800 block of North Federal Avenue, then smashed several windows in cars at Mason City Auto Sales in the 600 block and Johnson Auto Sales in the 500 block.

Court documents state Duarte did over $1,500 in damage.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 14.