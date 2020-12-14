Mason City window smasher is sentenced

MASON CITY, Iowa – A window-smashing rampage results in probation for a North Iowa man.

Nicolas Lee Duarte, 22, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree criminal mischief for damage done to three businesses on August 9. Court documents state Duarte did over $1,500 in damage when he took a sledgehammer and broke the front window at Casey’s General Store in the 800 block of North Federal Avenue, then smashed several car windows at Mason City Auto Sales in the 600 block and Johnson Auto Sales in the 500 block.

Duarte has now been sentenced to 180 days, or until maximum benefits are achieved, at a residential correctional facility and five years of supervised probation.