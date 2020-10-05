Mason City walkers raise more than $16,000 to fight Alzheimer's

MASON CITY, Iowa – The annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” raised over $16,000 in Mason City on Saturday.
Individuals and groups traveled sidewalks, tracks, and trails across the city to raise money for the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. Organizers say top fundraising team for 2020 was Team Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group – Mason City, collecting more than $4,700. Among other top groups:
Team Mercy Therapy - $2,600
Team Jaybirds – Over $1,600
Top individual fundraisers were:
Trudi Holi – Over $2,100
Mel Gasca – Over $2,100
Darshini Jayawardena – Over $1,300.
Fundraising continues through the end of the year with a goal of $29,000. Anyone can donate to a team or walker by visiting act.alz.org/MasonCity.