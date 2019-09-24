Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch View Alerts

Mason City volleyball goes down to the wire, falls to Southeast Polk

The Mohawks put in a good fight.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

MASON CITY, Iowa -- The Mohawks volleyball team were unable to come up with a win in CIML play, losing to Southeast Polk in a hard-fought 3-1 game. 

Mason City will next face Waukee Oct. 1. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking more showers and storms for Tuesday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Central Springs rolls; downs Northwood-Kensett

Image

Mason City volleyball goes down to the wire, falls to Southeast Polk

Image

The Latest on the Soldier's Field track

Image

The art of mental health

Image

PTSD Mental Health Stigma

Image

Century volleyball falls to Northfield 3-0

Image

Youth hockey gears up for arena opening

Image

National Voter Registration Day

Image

Golden Apple Award for October

Image

Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk For Veterans

Community Events