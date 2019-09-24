Mason City volleyball goes down to the wire, falls to Southeast Polk

MASON CITY, Iowa -- The Mohawks volleyball team were unable to come up with a win in CIML play, losing to Southeast Polk in a hard-fought 3-1 game.
Mason City will next face Waukee Oct. 1.
