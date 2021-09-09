Mason City veteran receives free roof replacement

MASON CITY, Iowa - U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jeremy DeBattista spent eight years in the service, serving in 0811, which handles primarily artillery, and went on three non-combat deployments.

Now a behavior interventionist for Mason City Schools, as well as a swim coach, the roof on his house on 22nd Street Southeast that he bought last year needed some attention.

"I was told two to three years, I was going to need to have to replace my roof."

To repair it can be costly. But thanks to a program, and charitable hands, the guesswork on a new roof has been taken care of.

"It looks really nice, and I'm super excited. I think they did an awesome job."

DeBattista was nominated and selected for a replacement roof through a program in partnership with Owens Corning, Purple Heart Homes, and Young Construction. The Mason City-based company participates in the nationwide Roof Deployment Project, where Owens Corning donates roofing materials to roofing contractors in communities throughout the country, all at no cost to the recipient. Owner Daniel Young says it's important to give back to the community; through their YC Cares program, they do two roof replacements per year, as well as other charitable acts. As an employer of veterans, he feels that giving back is even more important for those that wear a uniform.

"It's one little thing you can do to give back. I think if more of us did this, it helps out."

DeBattista agrees with that statement.

"It means a lot to know that there are still people out there who understand what a veteran is, and how much they need to help other people. It means a lot to me and to the veterans themselves."

Since the start of the Roof Deployment Project in 2016, more than 275 military members nationwide have received replacement roofs.