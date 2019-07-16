Clear
Mason City traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges

A Mason City man is facing felony drug charges after he was found with "a large Tupperware container" of marijuana and cocaine, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 11:18 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing felony drug charges after he was found with “a large Tupperware container” of marijuana and cocaine, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Blake Perry, 25, is facing two controlled substance violations and possession of a controlled substance (third offense) charge after he was stopped Monday at Polk Pl. and 6th St. at 7:09 p.m. for having a vehicle with no registration plates.

After being told his car would be searched, the Iowa State Patrol said Perry told them “he had enough marijuana in his car to go to jail for a while.”

Multiple containers of marijuana were found along with drug paraphernalia and a bag containing a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine, according to court documents.

