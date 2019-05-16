Mason City to stand trial a fourth time for domestic assault

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is now set to stand trial on his fourth domestic assault charge.

Michael Anthony Harris, 33 of Mason City, is accused of hitting a woman in the face on April 21, injuring her lip, nose, and forehead. Authorities say Harris was previously convicted of domestic assault in 2006, 2008, and 2009.

His trial is scheduled to start July 16 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.