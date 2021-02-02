Clear
Mason City to send out bids on downtown skywalk

$1.9 million project to connect Music Man Square to new hotel.

Posted: Feb 2, 2021 8:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Another piece of the River City Renaissance project is falling into place.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Mason City City Council set a public hearing date for bids on the skywalk intended to link Music Man Square to a Hyatt Place hotel planned for the current parking lot of Southbridge Mall.

Construction delays on the hotel have been blamed on the coronavirus pandemic but groundbreaking is expected in the spring of 2020. City staff said it’s time to get the skywalk project moving and take advantage of a competitive bidding environment.

The $1.9 million skywalk would connect the 2nd floor of the hotel across Delaware Avenue to a structure built adjacent connecting to Music Man Square. Construction is expected to take six months and will need to be coordinated with hotel construction, but city staff told the council the skywalk project could be delayed to make schedules sync up.

A public hearing on the River City Renaissance Skywalk Project is now set for March 16.

