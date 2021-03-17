Mason City to reopen City Hall to the public

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mason City officials say City Hall will reopen to the public on March 22 and remain open from 8 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday.

All non-City Hall staff and visitors will be asked to check-in at the main desk on the first floor prior to proceeding throughout the building. To minimize the risk of COVID-19 to staff and the public, Mason City is also

· Requiring staff to self-screen for illness before reporting to work each day

· Establishing hygiene expectations

· Adding hand sanitizing stations

· Encouraging visitors to wear a mask if they are able

· Increasing frequency of cleaning

· Posting safety guidelines at entrances

· Encouraging social distancing by utilizing directional signage where appropriate to avoid close proximity of patrons

· Requesting visitors do not enter the building if they are COVID-19 symptomatic, have been exposed to COVID-19 or a high risk for severe illness with a pre-existing condition

Citizens are encouraged to continue to use phone, mail, email, and the Mason City website for service and business needs when possible. In addition:

- City Council Meetings will continue to be held on via Zoom until further notice.

- The Margaret MacNider Campground will be open to the public Mid-April, depending on the weather.

- Highland Park Golf Course is open with few restrictions. Masks are required in the club house.

- Mason City Family Aquatic Center is expected to open on June 1.

- The Mason City Arena will require masks and social distancing will be maintained for all events until further notice.

- The Charles H. MacNider Museum is accepting visitors but continues to limit the number of patrons in the facility at one time.

- The Mason City Public Library plans to start allowing patrons to make appointments to browse the collections sometime in late April.