Mason City to reopen City Hall to the public

Visitors asked to check in at the main desk when entering.

Posted: Mar 17, 2021 3:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mason City officials say City Hall will reopen to the public on March 22 and remain open from 8 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday.

All non-City Hall staff and visitors will be asked to check-in at the main desk on the first floor prior to proceeding throughout the building. To minimize the risk of COVID-19 to staff and the public, Mason City is also

· Requiring staff to self-screen for illness before reporting to work each day
· Establishing hygiene expectations
· Adding hand sanitizing stations
· Encouraging visitors to wear a mask if they are able
· Increasing frequency of cleaning
· Posting safety guidelines at entrances
· Encouraging social distancing by utilizing directional signage where appropriate to avoid close proximity of patrons
· Requesting visitors do not enter the building if they are COVID-19 symptomatic, have been exposed to COVID-19 or a high risk for severe illness with a pre-existing condition

Citizens are encouraged to continue to use phone, mail, email, and the Mason City website for service and business needs when possible. In addition:

- City Council Meetings will continue to be held on via Zoom until further notice.
- The Margaret MacNider Campground will be open to the public Mid-April, depending on the weather.
- Highland Park Golf Course is open with few restrictions. Masks are required in the club house.
- Mason City Family Aquatic Center is expected to open on June 1.
- The Mason City Arena will require masks and social distancing will be maintained for all events until further notice.
- The Charles H. MacNider Museum is accepting visitors but continues to limit the number of patrons in the facility at one time.
- The Mason City Public Library plans to start allowing patrons to make appointments to browse the collections sometime in late April.

