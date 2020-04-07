Clear
Mason City to host National Guard medical coordination center

Helping health care providers make treatment decisions based on available resources.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 7:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

JOHNSTON, Iowa – The National Guard has designated Mason City as one of six Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCCs) during the coronavirus outbreak.

The centers will be located in Iowa National Guard armories in Mason City, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Camp Dodge, Council Bluffs, and Sioux Citys.

“RMCCs will help facilitate multi-agency and civilian partner communication, critical information sharing, and coordination of health care related resources across the region they serve,” says Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard.

Guard soldiers and airmen will gather health care facility information to help providers make informed treatment decisions based on available resources like open hospital beds, staffing, personal protective equipment, and other critical health care assets.

“This scalable capability is a critical resource available to help decision makers save lives as conditions within the region change and normal response processes are not an option,” says Corell.

Iowa National Guard transportation units are on the road every day delivering medical personal protective equipment to county emergency management facilities across the state. In addition, the Guard is providing medical screening tents to hospitals and clinics in Polk, Pottawattamie, Mahaska and Clarke counties.

There are currently more than 200 Iowa National Guard Soldiers and Airmen on duty directly supporting the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.

