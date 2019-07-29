Mason City to discuss Plymouth Road stormwater flooding mitigation this week

MASON CITY, Iowa - In June 2018, Mason City had some devastating flooding in some neighborhoods due to heavy rainfall.

The area around Plymouth Road was not immune from it, as two ponds that are on the edge of town that are on both sides of the road came out of their banks, with water flowing into backyards, and even into some homes. On Tuesday, the City will meet with residents on what they're planning to do to solve the problem.

Bob and Stephanie O'Donnell's home took in a lot of damage, with their basement completely flooded and even reaching their ground floor. Today, the family has rebuilt, though there is still more work to be done.

"All the siding is new, the insulation, the windows, doors, cabinetry. It's basically a new house. The structure is the only thing left."

So far this year, there have been a few occasions where water treaded towards their house, but fortunately not to last year's levels, and have many sump pumps on hand. But they don't want to have to worry anymore, and that's why they've been working with their neighbors, and the city, to send a message.

"Once it hits Kostka, I'm talking to [City Administrator] Aaron Burnett. Then he responds, 'we'll get it pumped before you get the water in your basement.' If I've got water sitting in my yard, it's in my basement. I can't keep it out."

Up the road from the O'Donnell's, Todd Godfrey's backyard received about 3 ft. of water in his backyard, which got into his barn and left behind a water mark on his above ground pool. From day one of the flooding last year, he started working with neighbors and the city to form a plan. And the city is on their side.

"When we've needed them to bring a pump out, and if we saw the water rising, which has happened over the last year at different times, they were able to come up with some temporary solutions to the problem by bringing pumps out and pumping water into the west pond and into the golf course last summer."

Finding some old maps of the area and through surveying, he points to a buried culvert to the west pond that may be the cause of the problem.

"Some of us feel like that may have been filled in with dirt or fill along the way, and now it's not exposed anymore. We feel like if they can get in and expose that and at least investigate it to see if that water is being restricted. We truly feel like that was part of the issue that the water was not being able to flow naturally underneath the road from one pond to the next."

Residents hope that a permanent solution can be implemented.

"We know this takes time. It can't be a solution found overnight, but they've been really, really good being proactive and staying in touch with us and really being responsive to our needs."

However, if there is more flooding again like last year, the O'Donnell's won't rebuild.

"I'll bulldoze it in. I just can't do it again."

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of City Hall.