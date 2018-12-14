Clear
Mason City thief loses at the Iowa Supreme Court

Mitch Buesing Mitch Buesing

Sought to have sentenced overturned for inappropriate risk assessment.

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 12:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Mason City thief loses in the Iowa Supreme Court.

Mitch Buesing, 29 of Mason City, was convicted of 1st and 2nd degree theft and sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison. Authorities say he stole over $10,000 worth of items from a woman’s Mason City home in September 2016 and then a search of his home in March 2017 turned up a multitude of stolen items.

Buesing appealed his sentence, arguing it was inappropriate because it relied upon an Iowa Revised Risk assessment that determined Buesing was at a high risk to reoffend.

The Iowa Supreme Court rejected that argument on Friday because he did not raise such an objection at his sentencing hearing and affirmed his 10 year sentence.

