Mason City thief loses at the Iowa Supreme Court

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Mason City thief loses in the Iowa Supreme Court.

Mitch Buesing, 29 of Mason City, was convicted of 1st and 2nd degree theft and sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison. Authorities say he stole over $10,000 worth of items from a woman’s Mason City home in September 2016 and then a search of his home in March 2017 turned up a multitude of stolen items.

Buesing appealed his sentence, arguing it was inappropriate because it relied upon an Iowa Revised Risk assessment that determined Buesing was at a high risk to reoffend.

The Iowa Supreme Court rejected that argument on Friday because he did not raise such an objection at his sentencing hearing and affirmed his 10 year sentence.