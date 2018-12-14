DES MOINES, Iowa – A Mason City thief loses in the Iowa Supreme Court.
Mitch Buesing, 29 of Mason City, was convicted of 1st and 2nd degree theft and sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison. Authorities say he stole over $10,000 worth of items from a woman’s Mason City home in September 2016 and then a search of his home in March 2017 turned up a multitude of stolen items.
Buesing appealed his sentence, arguing it was inappropriate because it relied upon an Iowa Revised Risk assessment that determined Buesing was at a high risk to reoffend.
The Iowa Supreme Court rejected that argument on Friday because he did not raise such an objection at his sentencing hearing and affirmed his 10 year sentence.
Related Content
- Mason City thief loses at the Iowa Supreme Court
- "Bachelor" heading to the Iowa Supreme Court
- Iowa Supreme Court denies 'Bachelor' appeal
- Abortion waiting period struck down by Iowa Supreme Court
- Iowa surrogacy case headed to U.S. Supreme Court
- Iowa woman promoted to nation's lone all-male Supreme Court
- Iowa Supreme Court hears arguments in voter ID law appeal
- Jet ski thief sentenced
- "Iowa Deserves Better" tour stops in Mason City
- Central Iowa woman accused of check forgery in Mason City