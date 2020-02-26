Clear

Mason City teens pleads not guilty to child sex assault

Peyton Vandyke
Peyton Vandyke

Court documents state the alleged crime happened several years ago.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 12:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered in a Cerro Gordo County case of child sex assault.

Petyon Lee Vandyke, 18 of Mason City, was arrested on February 7 and charged with 2nd degree sexual abuse. He is pleading not guilty but a trial date has not yet been set.

Authorities say the alleged victim was a minor and court documents state the assault happened several years ago when Vandyke was himself a minor.

Vandyke was initially held without bond but he has now been released under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services. In releasing Vandyke, the court noted his age when the alleged assault took place, the lack of any allegations or offenses since then, and that a no-contact order is now in place.

