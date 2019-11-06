Mason City teens learn about journalism and media from panel of experts

MASON CITY, Iowa - A group of teens from high schools in Mason City got a chance to hear about what it's like to work in journalism and media from those who live it every day.

KIMT News 3's Nick Kruszalnicki was joined by Bob Fisher from KGLO radio and J Brooks from Kiss Country. The panel talked about the pros and cons of working in broadcasting and what goes on during a typical work day.

The students were from a group called YIELD, which stands for youth investing energy in leadership development. The high schoolers are chosen by their peers and are recognized for their leadership potential.

YIELD is working on an ambitious project where they are looking to plant fruit trees in a floodplain area that was impacted by the 2008 floods. They are looking for community members that are able to donate time, expertise or funds to make this a reality. If you would like to reach out, contact the Mason City Chamber of Commerce at 641-423-5724 or click here.