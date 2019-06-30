Clear

Mason City teen to stand trial for marijuana

Authorities say "a lot" of the drug was found in her purse.

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 7:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A 19-year-old is set to stand trial for dealing marijuana in North Iowa.

Brandi Benson of Mason City has entered not guilty pleas to charges of possession with intent to distribute and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

She was pulled over around 5 am in Mason City on May 20. An Iowa State Patrol trooper says “a lot” of marijuana was found in Benson’s purse and a large mason jar of marijuana was also found in her vehicle.

Benson’s trial is scheduled to begin on September 10.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
A warm night tonight will become an even hotter Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City's Cannonball Day goes on despite the heat

Image

Rudd celebrates 150 years

Image

Mason City continues strong week, defeats St. Ansgar

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible on Sunday

Image

Cattle rescued from flood water

Image

Oronoco residents pick up the pieces after flooding

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 4:00 live interview with First Tee of Rochester

Image

Million Dollar Shoot Out finals

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 6:00 interview with winner

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 5:00 interview with Event Chair

Community Events