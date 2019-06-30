Mason City teen to stand trial for marijuana

MASON CITY, Iowa – A 19-year-old is set to stand trial for dealing marijuana in North Iowa.

Brandi Benson of Mason City has entered not guilty pleas to charges of possession with intent to distribute and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

She was pulled over around 5 am in Mason City on May 20. An Iowa State Patrol trooper says “a lot” of marijuana was found in Benson’s purse and a large mason jar of marijuana was also found in her vehicle.

Benson’s trial is scheduled to begin on September 10.