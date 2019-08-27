Mason City teen pleads guilty in terrorism and gang case

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa teenager has pleaded guilty to gang and terrorism charges.

Justin Gilmore, 16, is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 4. His plea agreement says prosecutors will recommend probation and suspended prison sentences for each charge: providing support for terrorism, conspiracy to commit a nonforcible felony, criminal gang participation and gang recruitment.

The charges filed against a Mason City juvenile were described as a “credible threat toward specific locations in Mason City,” police said in April.

A judge ruled in March that Gilmore's case would not be handled in juvenile court.