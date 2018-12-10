Clear
Mason City teen sentenced for marijuana

Tirrell Hopkins Tirrell Hopkins

Police say he was found with drugs on July 3.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 7:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A teen accused of dealing drugs gets a deferred judgment.

Tirrell Harlan Hopkins, 18 of Mason City, was arrested on July 3. Police say he was stopped for suspected drunk driving and was found with marijuana, marijuana wax, and plastic baggies. Authorities say a small baggie of cocaine was then found in Hopkins’ underwear when he was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Hopkins eventually pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. On Monday, he was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. Hopkins must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.

As a deferred judgment, this conviction will be expunged from Hopkins’ record if he satisfies all the terms of his probation.

