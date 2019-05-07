Clear

Mason City teen sentenced for harboring a runaway

Devyn Belseth Devyn Belseth

Let a 15-year-old stay at his home after she went missing.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 12:19 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa teen gets probation for letting a runaway girl stay at his home.

Devyn Robert Belseth, 18 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to one count of harboring a runaway and has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation. A no contact order has also been filed in this case.

Police arrested Belseth after they said he let a 15-year-old girl stay at his home multiple times after she was reported missing in October 2018. Authorities finally located the girl in December 2018.

