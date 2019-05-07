Mason City teen sentenced for harboring a runaway

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa teen gets probation for letting a runaway girl stay at his home.
Devyn Robert Belseth, 18 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to one count of harboring a runaway and has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation. A no contact order has also been filed in this case.
Police arrested Belseth after they said he let a 15-year-old girl stay at his home multiple times after she was reported missing in October 2018. Authorities finally located the girl in December 2018.
