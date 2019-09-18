Clear

Mason City teen sentenced for Worth County burglary

Tirrell Hopkins
Arrested in February after brief chase.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 12:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City teen is sentenced for a burglary in rural Worth County.

Tirrell Harlan Hopkins, 19, was arrested after a short foot chase on February 5 when law enforcement went to search his home after learning he was involved in a January 24 burglary near Manly.

Hopkins pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary and has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation. He must also get a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and complete all recommended treatment.

