Mason City teen sentenced for Worth County burglary

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City teen is sentenced for a burglary in rural Worth County.

Tirrell Harlan Hopkins, 19, was arrested after a short foot chase on February 5 when law enforcement went to search his home after learning he was involved in a January 24 burglary near Manly.

Hopkins pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary and has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation. He must also get a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and complete all recommended treatment.