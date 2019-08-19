Mason City teen sent to prison for sexual extortion

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – A Mason City teen is going to prison for sexual extortion.

Christian Albert Gossweiler, 19, was sentenced Monday in Black Hawk County District Court on one count of extortion. Authorities say that while Gossweiler was attending the University of Northern Iowa, he communicated with a Scott County woman through Snapchat. Investigators say the woman sent Gossweiler nude photos and videos after he asked for them, then he threatened to put the images online if she didn’t send more.

The victim said Gossweiler offered to stop asking for more videos if she had sex with him.

Gossweiler has been given five years in prison and is still scheduled to stand trial in Story County in September for similar conduct in March 2019 involving an Iowa State University Student. Gossweiler was given probation after being convicted of the same crime with an ISU student in January 2018.